Toll in Karachi building collapse rises to 16

KARACHI: A day after multi-storeyed buildings collapsed in the Gulbahar area of Nazimabad, the police on Friday registered a case over the incident. Meanwhile, the death toll from the incident rose to 16 as two more bodies were taken out from the debris on Friday.

The case was registered on the behalf of the state at the Rizvia police station. The case was registered against the building’s owner; however, the police have placed multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR, including 322 (causing death without intention), 119 (Qisas), 337 (causing bodily harm), 427 (mischief causing material damage) and 190 (aiding and abetting).

Though the case has been registered, no arrest had been made till the filing of the news story as police officials said they remained busy in search and rescue operation.

“No time-frame can be given about when the search and rescue operation will end,” said Liaquatabad Divisional SP Ejaz Bhatti. “By retrieving two more bodies, the death toll from the incident has risen to 16.”

The officer said that rescue workers were busy in removing the debris and retrieving bodies from the debris of the collapsed buildings after cutting through iron rods.

The nearby buildings have also been evacuated to avoid any untoward incident; however, rescuers are facing difficulties in the search and rescue operation due to the congested area and narrow streets.

The operation continued on the second consecutive day as volunteers and rescuers from different organisations and personnel from the Pakistan military, paramilitary force and police remained busy in the search and rescue operation.

SP Bhatti said that nothing could said about more casualties until the search and rescue operation ended and debris removed from the site of the incident.

On Thursday morning, the residential building had fallen on two adjacent structures, bringing them to the ground as well. Fourteen people had lost their lives on the very first day of the incident while over a dozen others were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.