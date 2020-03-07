Japan bars children from Olympic torch ceremonies over virus

TOKYO: Japan has been forced to scrap plans to involve children in the Olympic torch handover and arrival ceremonies because of fears over the new coronavirus, Tokyo 2020´s chief organiser said on Friday.

Organising committee head Yoshiro Mori called it a "heartbreaking decision" to cancel a performance of 140 children at the handover ceremony in Athens. The announcement comes after organisers said they may have to scale back the torch relay and limit spectators because of concerns over spreading the deadly COVID-19. "A performance by 140 children was scheduled at the handover ceremony in Athens on the 19th (of March), but we´ll put utmost priority on the safety of children and cancel their trip," Mori told reporters.