Xi stresses overcoming COVID-19 impact to win fight against poverty

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed overcoming the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to clinch a complete victory in the fight against poverty.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium on securing a decisive victory in poverty alleviation.

Xi stressed that lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty by 2020 is a solemn promise made by the CPC Central Committee, and it must be fulfilled on time.

He called for unremitting efforts on poverty alleviation, saying it is a tough battle that greater importance must be attached to in the final push.

Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to advance the fight against poverty in greater determination and intensity, overcome the impact of the COVID-19 to clinch a complete victory in eradicating poverty and accomplish the great cause that is of tremendous importance both for the Chinese nation and humanity.