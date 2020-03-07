IHC bars state-run TV chairman, MD from using powers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday stopped state-run TV Chairman Arshad Khan and Managing Director Aamer Manzor from performing their duties and sought parawise comments on plea challenging their appointments.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted the hearing into petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Shafi through his counsel Umair Baloch, challenging the appointments of four members of state-run TV's Board of Directors, its chairman and MD.

During hearing, the federation's representative requested the bench to grant more time to submit parawise comments against the plea, which was accepted by the court. The IHC stopped state-run TV chairman and MD from using their powers till next hearing on March 16 and ordered to submit parawise reply.

The petition challenging the appointments states that all legal procedure was not adopted in the appointments of state-run TV chairman Arshad Khan and MD Aamer Manzor. The appointments of private members including Rashid Ali Khan, Zubail A Khaliq, Farmanullah Jan and Ali Bokhari were also against the law.