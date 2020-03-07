Extremist Hindutva ideology weakening India, Hinduism: Warsi

BIRMINGHAM: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has condemned the violence against Muslim in India, which has resulted in more than 40 people losing their lives, hundreds being injured and thousands losing their livelihood by the hands of extremists linked to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to Geo News, Lady Warsi, the former chair of Conservative Party, expressed her shock and sadness at the killing of Maulana in India, which in her opinion, is not only making India but also Hinduism weak and that’s from within.

Baroness Warsi said, “The Hindutva’s extremist ideology is not only destroying India but also Hinduism.

“This is not an issue only for the Muslims, but also for Hindus, Sikhs and even of people with no religion,” she said.

In her opinion whenever extremism gets hold over a religion or a country, it only causes havoc. These extremist ideologies not only destroy a religion but also the whole society.

The Conservative peer urged all to stand united against the extremists not only in India but also wherever seen in the world.

Answering a question about Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Sayeeda Warsi said, “Human rights can never be a bilateral issue, it’s a global issue. It’s an issue for the United Nations.”

She demanded that British government should raise the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir with India as it was Britain at the first place in creating this issue. And it is because of Britain that Kashmir is a disputed territory till date.

Lady Warsi said, “We are witnessing the violence against Muslims not only in Kashmir and Delhi but also in other parts of India.

“In my option, it’s the responsibility of British government to raise these issues with India,” she said.

“Britain should not feel itself so weak on global stage post Brexit, we shouldn’t be scared of calling a spade a spade,” she noted.

Where on one side she condemned the violence in India, on the other hand she lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear massage of minorities being equal citizens and his assurance for the safety of all the minorities in Pakistan.

In a recent statement on social media, the Pakistani premiere assured that anyone in Pakistan targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worships will be dealt with strictly.

Baroness Warsi said that she was really delighted by the remarks of Antonio Gutteres, UN Secretary General, which he made during his recent visit to Pakistan.

“When UN’s Secretary General visited the Kartapur Gurdawara (Narowal) he said that he’s never seen a better example of interfaith harmony anywhere else”. “These are the things which give Pakistan a better image on globe”, added Baroness Warsi.

Referring to a recent statement by Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, where he said that Pakistan is safe and open for tourism and cricket, Lady Warsi said, “I’m delighted he (Christian Turner) made these remarks about Pakistan”.

“This is the symbol of a normal democratic society that people from other countries are going there for tourism and to participate in sports activities.”

Baroness Warsi has been awarded “Sitara-e-Pakistan” by the government of Pakistan and she will be traveling to Pakistan later this month to receive this award.