Sat Mar 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

Toba lawyers protest against police

National

March 7, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lawyers of Gojra Tehsil Bar Association Friday observed a strike against Nawan Lahore police over registration of a case against their colleague. Talking to reporters, Bar's secretary general Mian Asif Shahzada said a case was registered on Thursday against advocate Haroon Rashid Gujjar on flimsy grounds of creating hurdles on the link road of Chak 338 JB. He demanded withdrawal of the case.

