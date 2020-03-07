Toba lawyers protest against police

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lawyers of Gojra Tehsil Bar Association Friday observed a strike against Nawan Lahore police over registration of a case against their colleague. Talking to reporters, Bar's secretary general Mian Asif Shahzada said a case was registered on Thursday against advocate Haroon Rashid Gujjar on flimsy grounds of creating hurdles on the link road of Chak 338 JB. He demanded withdrawal of the case.