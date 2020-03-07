PAL pays tribute to women writers for courage

Islamabad: The government is committed to the promotion of peace, tolerance and brotherhood through literature. Pakistani women are playing an undeniably important role in every discipline of life to form an ideal society.

Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syma Nadeem expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on ‘Creative Literature and Pakistani Women Writers,’ organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in connection with International Women’s Day here on Friday.

Prominent poet and writer Dr. Shaista Nuzhat presided over the seminar while Dr. Naheed Qamar delivered the keynote address, with Dr. Soofia Yousuf also expressing her thoughts.

Syma Nadeem said, it is time to unite women and provide equal opportunities to them for the development of the country. “Our government has taken several new initiatives for the uplift of women, particularly in field of health and education,” she said, and called for a major transformation in prevailing thoughts and behiavours towards women.

Dr. Shaista highlighted the problems being faced by Pakistani women in general and by women writers in particulars. She also paid tribute to Pakistani women writers for their courage and efforts, and expressed commitment on behalf of all Pakistani women writers for formation of a peaceful society.

The Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk said, the contribution by Pakistani women in the field of literature is recognized all over the world. “PAL will continue to encourage women writers equally. Female writers have always played a crucial role in social development. Efforts will be made to future strengthen their struggles and writings,” he said.

Dr. Soofia said, Pakistani women are becoming aware about their rights and it becomes the social responsibility of female writers to highlight their issues and solutions. Dr. Naheed Qamar talked about female writers of different Pakistani languages. She said, Pakistani womens’ writings have gained recognition at the international level.

The event concluded with a poetry rendition session conducted by Dr. Fakhira Noreen. The participants included Dr. Sadaf Kashif, Naureen Aman Shama, Rashan Kaleem, Sajida Maqbool Tanha, Samina Tasneem, Noor ul Ain Saadia, Afshan Abbasi, Dr. Fakhra Naureen, Rukhsana Sehar, Bushra Hazeen, Sabeen Younas, Shaista Chaudhry, Dur-e-Shahwar Tauseef, Aisha Masood, Dr. Naheed Qamar, and Dr. Shaista Nuzhat, among others.