Rs500m released for road in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Laiq Muhammad Khan on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had released Rs500 million for the Kutawo Judbah-Thakot road and chief minister would inaugurate work on the project soon.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved this road in its ongoing annual development programme and released Rs500 million,” the MPA, who is also the Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee, told reporters here.

He said that a total of Rs850million had been earmarked for widening and blacktopping the Kutaw Judbah-Thakot road. “And Rs500 has been released to start of work on the project. This road will help end traffic problems in Torghar district upon completion,” he added.

Laiq Muhammad Khan, who has been elected as MPA on Awami National Party ticket from Torghar, said that they were working for the development of the district. “My party had changed the erstwhile a tribal belt into a settled district. And now I have been working for its uplift,” he went on to add.