Coronavirus response: Dr. Zafar Mirza briefs donors, partners on measures

Islamabad: The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza presided over a meeting of international donor and partner organizations to discuss the Coronavirus response efforts being undertaken by Pakistan.

Country heads and senior representatives of 21 international organizations attended the meeting, which was held at the National Institute of Health here on Friday. Federal Secretary Health Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Executive Director NIH Maj. Gen. Dr. Aamer Ikram were also present.

Dr. Zafar briefed the meeting on steps being taken by the government to meet the challenges posed by Coronavirus. He elaborated the various aspects of the National Action Plan on COVID-19 and said a coordinated effort is being made by federal and provincial governments alongwith all relevant organizations nationwide to mitigate the risk of spread of Coronavirus. “To this end, all resources are being mobilized,” he stated.

The meeting was informed that the issue is being accorded top-most priority. “We have made all-out effort to strengthen our existing response mechanisms. All Points of Entry are being manned by health personnel who are busy screening incoming travelers round the clock. We remain on a high state of vigilance and alertness and every measure is being put in place to protect our people from this threat,” said Dr. Zafar.

International partners and donors appreciated the efforts being made by Pakistan and offered support in meeting the public health challenge.