Senate panel wants joint parliament session on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik demanded of the government to immediately summon the special joint session of parliament to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to control spread and combat the deadly epidemic of coronavirus. The Senate committee held its meeting with the chair of its Chairman Senator Rehman Malik on Friday here at the Parliament House.

While considering precautionary and preventative measures being taken by the government to stop the potential spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, Senator Rehman Malik said that a special meeting of the committee was held on February 27 on the issue of coronavirus when the first two cases had been confirmed in Pakistan.

He said that the committee was briefed by the executive director National Institute of Health, FIA and clear directions were given to them for necessary measures at airports, dry ports and other entry points.

Committee chairman said that committee expresses its dissatisfaction on the preventative measures so far taken against potential spread of coronavirus in the country. He said that committee had already directed to establish isolation centre in all cities and at every airport. “The committee 14-points suggestion should be implemented,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik strongly asserted that a task force must be formed under the chairmanship of the prime minister, who must personally look at all affairs concerning precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronovirus in Pakistan. He advised that all provincial chief secretaries, provincial health secretaries and heads of health departments should be included in the task force.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik demanded of the government to immediately summon the Special Joint Session of Parliament to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to control spread and combat this deadly epidemic.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen stressed the need to bring back Pakistani students stranded in China and pilgrims stranded on Pak-Iran border adding that no one can stop the entry of citizens to their own country.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi strongly demanded the government to immediately appoint federal minister for health, so the government’s point of view could be presented in parliament. He said it shows the non-seriousness of the government that in the critical situation when the coronavirus is confirmed in the country and playing havoc in the world, but we are not having a permanent health minister in our country.

The committee discussed the implementation status of the recommendations of the committee on interior pertaining to administrative, financial and legal issues of CDA and MCI and observed that CDA and MCI have been miserably failed to dissolve their outstanding differences.

Senate Standing Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik directed both organisations to implement the recommendation of the committee which have already been sent to the Ministry of Interior.

He said that the disputes were affecting efficiency and performance of the CDA and MCI because of which the residents of Islamabad have become ultimate sufferers. He directed that the recommendation of committee should be followed in letter and spirit and a report should be submitted within 40 days positively. He said that it is directed that the CDA employees shall continue their services on attachment basis under the administrative control of MCI.

However, the status of employees will remain lien as CDA employees and their services are to be governed under the CDA Service Regulations, 1992 till their retirement.

The committee deferred the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (Act XLV of 1860) (Ordinance No VI) moved by Senator Azam Swati on behalf of minister for interior due to the absence of the minister for interior.

The Senate committee chairman directed the ministry of interior to convey the message of the committee that the minister for interior should be present in the next meeting so that this important bill could be disposed of otherwise rejected.

Three bills introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were discussed in the committee; however, after the detailed deliberation, the committee referred the said bills to the Ministry of Interior with directions to examine the same with coordination of the Ministry of Law and Justice and all other stakeholders.

While discussing the bills, Committee chairman Rehman Malik lauded the efforts of the Senator Ateeq Shaikh and said that the bills are a good piece of legislation and are important for the people of Pakistan. He said that these bills needed further review; after which these, along with certain amendments, would be passed in the next meeting.

While discussing the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2019, Chairman Committee, Senator Rehman Malik was of the view that a clause against forced deformities must be added in the bill.

He said that it is highly condemnable and against the international human rights that little children are deformed by wearing iron rings around their head to make them abnormal for the malicious purpose of begging. He suggested that a section must be introduced to deal with mafia involved in the child trade for begging purposes.

He said that it is highly alarming that children in our country are growing under such a vulnerable environment as on every traffic signal, markets, parks, hospitals and other public places, one finds daily dozens of them roaming and begging. He stressed if stringent laws are not introduced today to protect these children, it can be turned into a big menace for the society in future.

He directed the Ministry of Interior and Islamabad administration to launch a crackdown on baggers and instead of sending them to lockups, the children should be sent to the child protection centres. He also directed that bagging children should be provided with good food and proper education.

The Senate Standing Committee, in its meeting, strongly condemned the ongoing massacre of Muslims in India and expressed great grief over the martyrdom of 46 Muslims in Delhi riots and prayed for their departed souls.

At the start of the meeting, Senator Rehman Malik said that today is the 216th day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir and since day first this committee has been marking as ‘Dark Days’ in the history of mankind and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC Resolutions.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutalities are not only limited to the IOK, but the streets of Delhi were also stained with the blood of innocent Muslims.

He said that it was heartbreaking to see the photographs and videos that activists of the RSS and BJP in mobs with sticks, iron rods and stones roaming freely on the streets of Delhi beating, humiliating and murdering unarmed Muslims. He urged the international community to intervene and stop the ongoing massacre of Muslims in India.

He regretted that US President Donald Trump on his visit to India did not take up the issue with the Indian government.

The committee also considered the starred question raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi that he has raised in the House on February 3, 2020. The committee chairman stated that it is a serious matter and a subcommittee duly headed by Senator Javed Abbasi is already investigating it and will be submitting report to the committee on the issue.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Rehman Malik; the meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mian Muhammad, Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Kalsoom Parveen and Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi as special invitee.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Interior, National Institute of Health, FIA, CDA along with all concerned.