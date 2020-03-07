70 hospitalised as gas leaks from Karachi chemical factory

KARACHI: As many as 70 people suffered multiple problems because of gas leak at a chemical plant in Bin Qasim area on Friday. The incident was caused due to the "release of chlorine gas through the vents". The matter was quickly contained and the affected people were immediately rushed for necessary first aid to nearby medical facilities. Patients were being released once cleared after necessary inspection and necessary first aid. No fainting spells, injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Specific areas of the plant have been "taken offline" as a precautionary measure, and further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident are under way.

The incident did not occur due to a boiler explosion, adding that all employees exposed to the gas were being screened. However, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive DirectorDr Seemin Jamali said that 80 patients had been brought to the facility, at least one of whom was in critical condition. She later clarified that 70 people had been brought to the facility.

Jamali maintained that an emergency had been declared at the hospital due to the gas leak. "Around 55 patients were discharged after being provided first aid. Around 15 patients are still at the facility," she said, adding that all those affected by the incident were facing breathing difficulties.

"Some had also complained of a burning sensation in their eyes," she said. Taking notice of the incident, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency stated that all operations at the factory have been suspended until further notice, while a team headed by the director general was present at the site of the incident.