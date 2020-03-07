Three workers die after rockfall at S African mine

JOHANNESBURG: Three gold miners trapped underground after a tremor caused by a rockfall at Mponeng mine in South Africa have been found dead, the operator AngloGold Ashanti said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mponeng, the world’s deepest gold mine, situated around 76 kilometres (47 miles) southwest of Johannesburg. "A fall of ground was caused by a two-magnitude seismic event just after noon yesterday," the company said in a statement.

"Of the seven people affected, four were rescued yesterday with non-life-threatening injuries," it said, adding three bodies had been recovered. Mining operations have been halted at the four-kilometre deep mine.