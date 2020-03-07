Charm over?

This refers to the news report ‘Mysterious development: Food minister’s inquiry transferred from Multan NAB to Lahore (March 6). A full reading of the comprehensive report leaves ones in a state of utter shock and disappointment. Despite many initial failures of Imran Khan’s government, people have been tolerating it because of their belief in Imran Khan’s honesty and the hope that he will endeavour to drastically reduce, if not end, corruption. But their patience also has limits, which has now been breached by a large margin. And after Imran Khan’s undue insistence on keeping a complete non-performer in the most important position of Punjab chief minister, we now have a damning report about another of his close associates.

Imran Khan must take drastic action to stop the rot, instead of just relying on his personal charm and image, which seems to be fading fast in people’s eyes.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi