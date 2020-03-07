tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One fails to understand why arrangements for an aerial spray to cope with locust attacks are not available in a country capable of test-firing long-range nuclear missiles.
Why did locust control receive such a slow response despite the havoc caused to the crops resulting in damage to the country’s agricultural output, soaring prices and consequent question marks on the efficiency of the government.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
