Sat Mar 07, 2020
March 7, 2020

Locust control

Newspost

 
March 7, 2020

One fails to understand why arrangements for an aerial spray to cope with locust attacks are not available in a country capable of test-firing long-range nuclear missiles.

Why did locust control receive such a slow response despite the havoc caused to the crops resulting in damage to the country’s agricultural output, soaring prices and consequent question marks on the efficiency of the government.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

