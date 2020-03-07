Shameful outrage

There has been a furor in Pakistan about the Aurat March and their slogan ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’, with conflicting interpretations by few and some insisting on giving it a negative connotation. Would there have been such a pandemonium if such a slogan was raised by men? A sick mind has always been considered the devil’s workshop. Those who had only objections could have adopted a more civil approach and requested the organizers of Aurat March to either modify this slogan or else elaborate on the interpretation that the organizers of this movement have in mind. What is shocking is that a few religious party leaders have jumped in and are trying to make it into an issue.

We must remember the shameful episode, when a prominent Balochistan senator stunned everybody by defending the burying alive of three teenage girls and two women in his province in 2008. Let us respect women’s basic fundamental rights that Islam and the constitution give them. Islam places restrictions not just on women but also on men, and it is the state’s responsibility to protect the rights of children and orphans, which are often violated.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore