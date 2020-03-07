close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

First day of Davis Cup tie washed out

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Persistent rain forced a washout on the opening day (Friday) in the World Group I Davis Cup playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia.

Heavy rain made it impossible for the organisers to remove the covers from the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

ITF Referee Tom Kinloch decided to call off Friday’s opening singles matches in the Davis Cup tie. The matches have been rescheduled to be played today (Saturday) morning subject to weather conditions.

Latest News

More From Sports