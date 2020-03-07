First day of Davis Cup tie washed out

ISLAMABAD: Persistent rain forced a washout on the opening day (Friday) in the World Group I Davis Cup playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia.

Heavy rain made it impossible for the organisers to remove the covers from the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

ITF Referee Tom Kinloch decided to call off Friday’s opening singles matches in the Davis Cup tie. The matches have been rescheduled to be played today (Saturday) morning subject to weather conditions.