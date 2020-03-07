‘PCB not to insist on hosting Asia Cup’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Friday said Pakistan would not force the organisers on Asia Cup’s hosting further due to the fact that smaller nations would lose finances required for the uplift of the game in their respective countries.

In a briefing with the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, Mani said he would not force organisers on Asia Cup hosting the event at all cost.

“There are so many new cricket-playing nations in Asia and they required funds for that. The organisers get the funds by hosting Asia Cup. In case India stays out, it is unlikely that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would generate the required funds. Thus, we have decided not to force organisers to hold the Asia Cup in Pakistan.”

Mani said the PCB has proved that Pakistan can run big time cricket without India. “We have been hosting international events and the PSL also. We have proved that we can host these events without any outside help.”

Some of the committee members, however, were concerned over the presence of Indian producers and company during the PSL’s opening ceremony.