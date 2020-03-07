Ehsan Mani briefs NA committee on PCB’s expenditure, earning

ISLAMABAD: The eventful National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC meeting on Friday saw many ups and downs involving Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani, members, Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and some outsiders before ending on an amicable note at the Pakistan Sports Board’s committee room.

When the PCB chairman said 14 percent of the Pakistan Super League tickets were given on complimentary basis to different segments, the standing committee members questioned as to who were given the free tickets as they did not even get them. The MNAs were further angered and staged a walkout when Mani offered to purchase the tickets for the committee members.

“We are not asking you to buy tickets for us. We are members of the National Assembly and can buy the tickets ourselves. You must apologise for attempting to degrade us,” PTI MNA Nawab Sher Wazir said.

As the members stood up and started staging the walkout, the PCB chairman apologised, saying he never meant to degrade them. “I respect all members and keep you in highest esteem. I apologise for what I have said. I never meant to degrade the respectable members,” he said.

Mani shared the overall expenditure and earning of the PCB but denied revealing perks and privileges of the board’s top officials. “That we will do in an in-camera meeting. The PCB has its reasons for it. I don’t get any salary and have only consumed around Rs4 million from the total of Rs12 million TA/DA that is authorised to me. All our expenditures are there on the PCB website,” he said.

The PCB chief said it was not easy to invite Sri Lanka to play a Test series in Pakistan and to hold the entire PSL in the country.

“The previous PCB paid $25,000 to each West Indian player to tour Pakistan. We did not pay a single penny extra to any Sri Lankan

or those foreign players who are playing in the ongoing PSL. Over 450 foreign players expressed their willingness to play in the

PSL and that is a big success. Next year we want to hold matches in Peshawar and in a couple of years in Quetta also.”

MNA Rasheed Ahmad Khan questioned the PCB’s failure to announce provincial associations eight months after finalising their constitution and clamping a bar on club activities. PCB’s Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rashid said the clubs could organise tournaments after seeking permission from the cricket board. “The PCB will announce formation of provincial associations in two months’ time,” he said.

Mani said the PCB has never taken a single penny from the government. “On the contrary, we have paid taxes of Rs600 million to the government in the last three years. We have spent Rs2 billion of upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi. Another one billion is required. Upgradation of stadiums in other parts of the country is the job of provincial associations.”

IPC Minister Dr Fehmida said all sports federations and even the Pakistan Olympic Association consider themselves untouchable. “Even the PCB is answerable to the government and members of the committee. Same is the case with the sports federations and POA.”

National tennis player Mehwish Chishti intervened during the meeting being chaired by Agha Hasan Balooch, saying the minister had left the Women Sports Festival’s prize distribution in between. “It is really unjust on the part of minister. She has kept us waiting for over an hour now. She left the prize distribution unfinished.”