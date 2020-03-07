NAB’s awareness strategy appreciated by WEF

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review Awareness and Prevention Strategy of NAB at NAB Headquarters, says a press release.

The NAB chairman said that NAB’s awareness strategy has appreciated by World Economic Forum in its Global Competitive Index Report of 2019 in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption appreciated in Global Competitive Index report of World Economic Report 2019 which is an honor for Pakistan and NAB.

The NAB chairman said that NAB is mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33-C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). He said that NAB’s awareness and prevention strategy remained very successful in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption. Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Strategy, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in Universities/Colleges at an early age. He said that as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country, which has been appreciated by all segments of society. He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders.