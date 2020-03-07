Comedian Amanullah remembered

Islamabad: Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed has expressed profound grief and sorrow at the sad demise of a popular stage actor and a great comedian Amanullah.

“Amanullah earned a name for himself and Pakistan through his spontaneous unique style. His contribution was not only to keep people smiling but he also brought burning social issues to the forefront and highlighted human weaknesses with humour and intelligence,” the PNCA chief said. Dr Fouzia said the deceased would be sorely missed and may his soul rest in peace.