close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

Comedian Amanullah remembered

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

Islamabad: Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed has expressed profound grief and sorrow at the sad demise of a popular stage actor and a great comedian Amanullah.

“Amanullah earned a name for himself and Pakistan through his spontaneous unique style. His contribution was not only to keep people smiling but he also brought burning social issues to the forefront and highlighted human weaknesses with humour and intelligence,” the PNCA chief said. Dr Fouzia said the deceased would be sorely missed and may his soul rest in peace.

Latest News

More From Islamabad