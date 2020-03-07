Kazakh envoy meets NA Speaker

Islamabad : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said Pakistan desired to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in all fields.

Talking to visiting Kazakhstan's ambassador to Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin in his office here, the National Assembly speaker said parliamentary diplomacy can play a role for expanding bilateral ties.

He said trade volume between the two counties was not compatible with the opportunities existing in both the countries.

The National Assembly speaker said steps should be taken to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, education and trade.

The Kazakhstan ambassador said bilateral cooperation in trade and education can be enhanced.

He said exchange of delegations at parliamentary level can increase public and trade contacts between the two countries.