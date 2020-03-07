Weekly SPI inflation eases 0.32pc

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 5, 2020 for the combined consumption group decreased 0.32 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.74 points against 129.15 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI-100 was collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.28 percent increase as it went up from 132.23 points last week to 132.60 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.59 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased 10.78 percent.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, and from Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 increased 0.16 percent, and 0.02 percent, whereas from Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and over Rs44,175 per month it reduced 0.11 percent and 0.60 percent respectively.

During the week, 18 items became pricier, 12 cheaper, while the average prices of remaining

21 remained unchanged, according to the PBS data.