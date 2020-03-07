SBP issues directives to banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00am to 2:30pm on March 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday) to facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims in depositing their application forms along with the dues, a statement said on Friday. The central bank has taken this decision on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, it added.