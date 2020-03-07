Low attendance at Makkah’s Grand Mosque after coronavirus measures

RIYADH: An eerie emptiness enveloped the sacred Kaaba in Makkah´s Grand Mosque, where attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to protect against the deadly new coronavirus. An imam said during his sermon he hoped for an end to the epidemic and backed a decision by Saudi Arabia´s government to halt the year-round umrah pilgrimage.

“God, I seek refuge in you from the calamity and the epidemic,” said Sheikh Abdullah Awad al-Juhani, without mentioning coronavirus by name. “The measures by the kingdom to suspend umrah to limit the spread of this epidemic are in line with texts of the Sharia,” he told worshippers. While thousands of people attended the sermon, Friday prayers usually attract hundreds of thousands of worshippers.

Authorities had emptied the Grand Mosque for sterilisation on Thursday, after announcing the halt to the umrah. Friday “prayers took place inside the mosque and on the upper floors but not in the tawaf area” where people circle the Kaaba, a mosque authority told AFP. Nearly half of the mosque´s area was closed, he added. The area around the Kaaba will remain closed for the duration of the umrah suspension as a “precautionary measure”, but prayers inside the mosque will continue, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.