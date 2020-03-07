EU ambassadors cancel meeting after virus cases

BRUSSELS: The ambassadors to the European Union from the 27 members cancelled their Friday meeting after their chairwoman, Croatia´s envoy, chose to isolate herself after working alongside a novel coronavirus victim. Croatia holds the rotating EU presidency and Ambassador Irena Andrassy was working earlier this week with a European Council official who has since tested positive for the virus, diplomats told AFP.

She has shown no symptoms herself, but chose to quarantine herself on Tuesday as a precaution and will undergo a test. “If she is not there next week, Germany would head the next meeting, because they are next in the round of presidencies,” one diplomat said. Another said all diplomats and staff that spent more than 15 minutes working within two metres (six feet) of the infected official have been asked to isolate themselves and get tested. There have now been at least three cases of novel coronavirus among staff at the various EU institutions in Brussels, disrupting but not halting work, and the European Parliament has cancelled several meetings.

Spain registered its fifth victim from the deadly coronavirus epidemic on Friday as the number of people infected with the virus jumped to 365, health officials said.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, health officials said. Bulgaria declared a nationwide influenza epidemic, closing schools and banning planned surgeries as the country — so far spared any novel coronavirus infections — grapples with a rise in flu cases.

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and took immediate steps to protect hundreds of priests and residents. A patient tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vatican health clinic, the Holy See´s spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP without giving more detail.

Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor.Seoul suspended a visa-waiver programme for Japanese nationals Friday in retaliation for what it called an “irrational” plan by Tokyo to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, escalating a diplomatic row over their containment measures.