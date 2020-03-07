US man executed for triple police murder

WASHINGTON: The US state of Alabama on Thursday executed a man found guilty of murdering of three police officers, despite a campaign to save him by activists including celebrity Kim Kardashian. Nathaniel Woods, 44, was accused of being the “mastermind” behind the 2004 deaths of police officers allegedly lured into an ambush when they tried to arrest him on drug charges. Woods did not pull the trigger but was given the same sentence as the gunman, Kerry Spencer. Spencer described Woods as “100 percent” innocent in a recent letter to US media, saying that “I know this to be a fact because I´m the person that shot and killed all three of the officers. Woods, who always protested his innocence, died by lethal injection. “Tonight, justice has been served,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.