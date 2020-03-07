Suicide hit outside US embassy in Tunis

TUNIS: Suicide attackers struck outside the US embassy in the Tunisian capital on Friday, killing a police officer, wounding five other people and shaking a city repeatedly hit by jihadist violence.

The latest attack comes despite a state of emergency imposed in the North African nation in 2015 following a string of bloody assaults claimed by the Islamic State group. An explosion rocked the Berges du Lac district where the highly fortified embassy is located at around midday Friday, causing panic among pedestrians and motorists in the area.

“Two individuals targeted a security patrol... in the street leading to the American embassy,” the interior ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police at the scene said the assailants drove to the area on a motorcycle and detonated their explosive devices as officers deployed at a roundabout leading to the embassy approached them. “The operation led to the death of two assailants, wounded five police and lightly injured a civilian,” the interior ministry said in an initial toll. It later announced that one of the police officers, identified as Lieutenant Taoufik Mohammed El Nissaoui, had died of his injuries. “All the security units are on high alert,” the ministry said. After the blast police dispatched reinforcements to the area, including forensic experts, as a helicopter buzzed over the Berges du Lac, a district protected round-the-clock by security forces. “It´s tough to have to go on working when your colleagues have been wounded,” a police officer at the scene said. Office worker Haykel Boukraa spoke of widespread panic. “Our office is 300 metres (yards) from (the blast scene), but the explosion was so loud that the windows in our building shook,” the 49-year-old told AFP.