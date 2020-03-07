PCB to honour Kiran, Sarah

LAHORE: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Pakistan Cricket Board will be acknowledging Olympics swimmer Kiran Khan and Sarah Mahboob, Pakistan’s number-one ranked tennis player, for their services through the Hamaray Heroes platform.

Kiran, also known as ‘golden girl’, represented Pakistan at the age of just 13 in the Commonwealth Games 2002 in Manchester, England. She has been recognised by the World Olympians Associations for serving Pakistan in multiple Olympic events and is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s civilian award.

Over the course of her career, Kiran has bagged 327 national gold medals and 47 medals in international competition.Sarah is the first woman tennis player from Pakistan to secure qualification in the main draw of an International Tennis Federation’s tournament – a feat that she achieved in 2010. In 2004, she became the youngest-ever Pakistan national champion, at the age of only 14, and the right-handed player is currently top-ranked in Pakistan.

Hamaray Heroes is a user-based campaign, launched before the start of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, in which fans and followers nominated the unsung heroes of the nation through the HBL PSL website.

In an another initiative to promote, appreciate and highlight the integral and important role of women in our society, Pakistan national women’s cricket team members will attend the Lahore Qalandars and King Kings’ match and will lead the playing teams from the dug-outs to the middle.