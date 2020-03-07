Hi Tech Couples Golf tomorrow

LAHORE: The 1st Hi Tech Couples Golf Tournament 2020, will be contested over 18 holes on stroke play basis at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on March 8 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

The event is being endorsed by Hi Tech Grain Mills allowing couples to display their golf playing potential. Organized by Mrs Mina Zainab ,a motivated and enlivened lady golfer ,this golf event aims to involve husbands also who will be a part of this tournament to prove their playing mettle along with their wives.

In this energetic golf festivity at stake are the couples event,the individual ladies title and also an event for the men amateurs.Eligibility for Couples is that ladies with a handicap of 36 and below will be eligible and at stake are three prizes in the gross section and three prizes in the net category.

While competition in these two segments is expected to be intense,the more proficient names in the Couples category are Mr and Mrs Asim Tiwana ,Mr and Mrs Syed Moazzam Ali Shah ,Mr and Mrs Nasir Mehmood and Mr and Mrs Justice Abid Aziz and in ladies segment the established and expertise loaded ones are Mrs Yasmin Mubarik (Islamabad), Mrs Ghazala Yasmin, Shahzadi Gulfam, Shahbana Waheed and Mrs Tabassum Sharif.

Men’s amateur section promises a high quality combat too. With the participation of two well-known personalities of golf namely ,Lt Gen(retd) Muhammed Hilal Hussain,President Pakistan Golf Federation and Lt Gen(retd ) M. Tariq ,former President Pakistan Golf Federation ,the encounter assumes the shape of a duel.Some more prominent participants in amateur men’s category are Justice Shahid Kareem, Dr Nadeem Mukhtar and Abdullah Sharif, Captain of Royal Palm Golf Club.