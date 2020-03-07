Australia in control against Brazil

ADELAIDE, Australia: A rousing comeback saw John Millman stun Thiago Seyboth Wild to give an Australian team missing Nick Kyrgios a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their Davis Cup qualifier Friday.

With a slot in the Madrid finals at stake, Jordan Thompson put the home team on the front foot in the opening singles, beating the experienced Thiago Monterio 6-4, 6-4 at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive.

It looked like the visitors would strike back in the second rubber as rising star Seyboth Wild, who won his first ATP title in Chile last week, served for the match at 5-4 against Millman.

But the Australian, cheered on by a patriotic crowd, broke back and took the second set in a tiebreaker before running away with the third to post a gutsy 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 win.

Earlier Thompson, who improved his Davis Cup record to 7-4, ensured Australia started on a winning note. The opening set went with serve until he lifted his intensity to convert on his first set point with the help of a netted forehand.

He carried the momentum into the second as Monterio’s error count mounted, racing to a 4-1 lead before his focus lapsed and the Brazilian roared back to 4-4.But it was ultimately Thompson’s day, with another break in the 10th game handing him victory.