Ledecky wins again in Des Moines

LOS ANGELES: Katie Ledecky made it two wins in two nights Thursday, winning the 400m freestyle at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, in 3min 59.66sec.Ledecky lowered her season-best time by more than a second as she broke four minutes for the 19th time.

The US freestyle great is one of just three women to break four minutes in the event, along with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Federica Pellegrini.Ledecky had opened the meet with the fifth-fastest time ever recorded in the women’s 1,500m freestyle -- which will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games this year.

On Thursday she left Leah Smith a distant second in 4:06.81.With US swimmers gearing up for their Olympic trials in June, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith put on a show in the women’s 200m butterfly.