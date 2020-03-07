Afghans register victory in rain-marred Ireland T20I

GREATER NOIDA: Najibullah Zadran made the definitive pull in this tug-of-war contest to swing it in favour of Afghanistan, who found themselves ahead on DLS when rain put a stopper on their chase of 173.

After a mini-collapse that left them reeling on 70/4, Najibullah (42*) regained control along with Samiullah Shinwari (28), leaving Afghanistan primed to win the first T20I against Ireland even if rain hadn’t handed it to them.

Unlike Najibullah though, Ireland had no one to keep them on the boil once they started losing steam after a strong start having opted to bat in Greater Noida.

Chasing their first win over Afghanistan in over six years, Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien came determined to overturn some torrid memories of playing Afghanistan in India. However, Rashid Khan - who didn’t come on until the 11th over - turned the tide completely with a spell of 3/22, thus cutting Ireland’s tall ambitions and keeping them to a gettable score.

Yes, they did, considering they had just broken through the 63-run fifth-wicket stand by getting rid of Shinwari for a sedate 28.

But with 40 needed off 30 balls and Najibullah still out there looking in ominous touch, Afghanistan were definitely favourites. And that’s not even accounting for the power-hitters they had to follow in the form of Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Precisely. The game was set up beautifully for them by Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling. The duo had put Mujeeb Ur Rahman to the sword in the powerplay, taking his three overs for 39 as Ireland dashed to 63.

But it was with Mujeeb only that Afghanistan’s comeback started. He removed Kevin O’Brien with the final ball of the powerplay.

Ireland’s downward curve was never broken, even as they tried to feast on the others. Where they had scored 63 in the first six, they could only manage 109 in the last 14, which proved a bit too light on a good pitch.

Brief scores: Ireland172/6 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 60, Kevin O’Brien 35; Rashid Khan 3/22) lost to Afghanistan133/5 in 15 overs (Najibullah Zadran 42*; Simi Singh 2/18) by 11 runs (DLS method).