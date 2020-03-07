Eventful NA body meeting with PCB also sees a walkout

ISLAMABAD: The eventful National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on IPC meeting Friday saw many ups and down involving the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani, members, Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and some outsiders before ending up on an amicable note at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) committee room.

Standing Committee members staged walkout when chairman PCB Ehsan Mani offered purchasing Pakistan Super League (PSL) tickets for the committee members.

“We never have asked you to buy tickets for us. We are members of the National Assembly and are in a position to buy tickets by ourselves. You must applogise for your attempt to degrade us,” Nawab Sher Wazir, a PTI MNA from Faisalabad said.

As members stood up and started staging walkout, chairman PCB apologised, saying he never had meant to degrade members. “I respect members and keep you in highest esteem. I applogise for what I have said. My words never meant to degrade respectable members.”

PCB chairman admitted doling out 14 percent of PSL tickets free to different segments. “We cannot move without them. These include all those who stay in close touch with the PCB in its efforts to hold the PSL.”

Ehsan Mani though shared overall expenditures and earning of the board denied revealing personal perks and privileges of leading officials. “That we would do in in-camera meeting. The PCB has its reasons for that. I don’t get any salary and have only consumed around Rs 4 million from the total of Rs 12 million TA/DA that is authorised to me. Our all expenditures are there on the PCB website,” Mani said.

Ehsan Mani during his briefing said it was never easy to invite Sri Lanka to play Test series in Pakistan and to hold the entire PSL in the country.‘Look the previous PCB paid $25000 to each West Indies player for taking Pakistan tour. We did not pay a single penny extra to any of the Sri Lanka or those foreign players who are in Pakistan for the PSL. The fact of the matter is that over 450 foreign players expressed their willingness to be part of the PSL and that surely was a big success. Next year we want to hold matches in Peshawar and in a couple of years in Quetta also.”

Member of the committee Rasheed Ahmad Khan (MNA) questioned PCB failure to announce provincial associations even eight months after finalising their constitution and clamping bar on the club activities. Haroon Rashid, Director Domestic PCB who was also present in the meeting said clubs could organise events after taking special permission from the PCB. “PCB would announce the formation of provincial association in a two months’ time.”

Ehsan Mani reiterated PCB stance and that was that board never had taken a penny from the government. “On the contrary we paid Rs 600 million as taxes to the government to last three years. We have spent Rs 2 billion of upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi. Another one billion is more required. Upgradation of stadiums in other part of the country is a job of provincial association.”

IPC Minister Dr Fahmida said that all federations and even Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) consider themselves untouchable. “Even PCB is answerable to government and members of the committee. Same is the case with federations and POA.”

National tennis player Mewish Chishti intervened during the meeting being chaired by Agha Hasan Balooch, saying that Minister had left Women Sports Festival prize distribution in between. “It is really unjust on the part of Minister. She has kept us waiting for over an hour now. She left the prize distribution unfinished.”