Illegal gas connections cut off

LAHORE:The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited teams and taskforce raided different areas of Lahore and Islamabad and took action against accused.

A raid was carried out on Bazaar II, Ghaziabad, Lahore, and direct bypass on one inch main line was observed. The bypass was removed and a commercial meter was also disconnected which was installed on the same defaulter premises. A raid was conducted on Harbencepura and direct gas supply from service line was detected from where gas was being used in a triple storey house. A raid was conducted on Raiwind Road and a domestic meter through which gas was being used in a hotel for commercial purpose was disconnected.

A raid was carried out on Dubai Town and a domestic meter through which gas was being used in a milk shop for commercial purpose was cut off. In another action, Lahore region teams did an operation at Hafiz Colony and removed illegally laid polyethylene pipeline.

In Islamabad, the taskforce successfully raided two places regarding illegal lines and disconnected them. An illegal line was disconnected at in a housing society at Thanda Pani Nilore, Islamabad. Another illegal line was disconnected in sector I-14/4, Islamabad.