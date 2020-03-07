Arrangements for JI’s walk

LAHORE:A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami called on CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and Lahore division commissioner to discuss the arrangements for "Takreem Niswa Walk" on World Women's Day.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioner and DIG Operations. The delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was led by Lahore District Amir Zakarullah Mujahid. The JI women's walk will be held on March 8 near Nasser Bagh. The CCPO directed that the parking of the walk participants should be kept away from Nasser Bagh. “Traffic will be open from one side during the feminist walk,” he said. He warned that walk should not be delayed due to a PSL match on the same day.

DIG Operations Rai Babar directed the SP Security and SP Civil Lines to inspect the proposed parking area with a delegation of JI to avoid any confusion on day of the walk.