Campaign against ‘Aurat March’ flayed

LAHORE:Joint Action Committee (JAC) has demanded the government take notice of ongoing threats and hate speech on social media inciting violence against Aurat March being organised to mark the International Women’s Day 2020 tomorrow (Sunday).

The Joint Action Committee said that delay in granting permission and asking the organisers to change the route of the march was totally uncalled for and negates the fundamental rights of citizens to organise peaceful rallies. JAC extends its full support to the Aurat March and stands by its legitimate demands as equal citizens of the state.