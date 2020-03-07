WWF marks 10 years of Green Office Initiative

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan held the 10-year anniversary of its Green Office Initiative (GOI), at a local hotel. The event aimed at celebrating the enormous success of the initiative over the past decade and also to recognise the key participants that have contributed to making the initiative an integral part of the corporate sector’s zeitgeist. The one-day event was attended by corporate partners, public sector leaders, academia and industry practitioners from across Pakistan.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, welcoming the participants said, “The Green Office Initiative has been a flagship intervention by WWF-Pakistan in the corporate sector, which is now in its tenth year of implementation. In light of the achievements of the past decade, we are even more motivated to expand the influence of the Green Office Initiative and by virtue of it, facilitate the corporate sector in realising their responsibility towards the environment.”

Nazifa Butt, Manager Climate Energy Programme, WWF-Pakistan, who also served as the convenor, gave a thorough insight to the carbon emissions circumvented and curtailed through the initiative.

An award ceremony followed in which the top performers in various categories set forth by WWF-Pakistan were recognised for their efforts and were presented with souvenirs. The chief guest of the event, Muhammad Rizwan, Provincial Minister for Environment Protection, then took the stage and lauded the efforts put forth by WWF-Pakistan.