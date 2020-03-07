FDE plans punitive action against striking staffers

Islamabad:The Federal Directorate of Education has warned its striking employees of punitive action. In a circular issued here, the FDE said it observed with grave concern over the last few days that certain employees posted to its headquarters had been directly involved in subversive activities by wilfully abandoning duty without reasonable excuse and departing from their status as government servants in responding to calls of employees posted outside the headquarters for agitation and protest against a lawful order.

“Taking hostage the official business, abandoning official work or refusing to work disobeying lawful orders, attempting to persuade any person to disobey order, chanting slogans against a government body and public office holder giving public statements for criticising government policies and decisions either independently or in association with others are not permitted under the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964,” it said.

“There are important assignments from Prime Minister's Office, National Assembly, Senate of Pakistan and M/o FE&PT, Islamabad, which the FDE has to complete within the deadlines and therefore, such activities are also detrimental to timely response to higher offices,” it said.

The FDE said all employees posted to the headquarters and outside were strongly advised not to abandon official work, partake in subversive activities at the behest of certain non-teaching staff, mount pressure on the FDE administration to avert logical eventualities of their actions.

"Failing this will leave the directorate with no option but to invoke relevant clauses of the Government Servants (E&D) and proceed against the defaulting employees found guilty of misconduct."

The FDE asked all its directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and section in charge to comply with Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and restrain their respective employees from indulging in subversive activities.

“They (directors) are suggested to convey names of the defaulting incumbents to Admin Wing for proceeding against E&D Rules,” it said.