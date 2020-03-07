Solo exhibition

LAHORE :A solo exhibition, "Homage" by Fizzah Zaheer Salam, is being held at the Lahore Arts Council. The exhibition was inaugurated by Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan viewed the exhibition and said that Alhamra Arts Council was a rich cultural institute and an open platform for everyone who wants to make career in art. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan congratulated the artist for her great work and said that Alhamra’s platform always encouraged artists and LAC would continue to play its part in providing all necessary facilities for conducting such kind of exhibition. People from different walks of life viewed the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of artist.

Fizzah Zaheer Salam said, “Homage” is my humble tribute to Almighty Allah who has enabled me by His Grace to produce whatever is displayed. I view my creation as a gift and blessing from Allah, the Al-Mussawir whose unparalleled Greatness and Grandeur also serves as a source of inspiration for me to serve The Almighty.”