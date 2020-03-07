PSL to observe breast cancer awareness day

Lahore:The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is observing a breast cancer awareness day to help Pink Ribbon in the fight against breast cancer.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been supporting Pink Ribbon for the last three years in the cause. Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be marked today (March 7) in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Match officials, teams, players and commentators will take part in the events by wearing pink ribbons and reinforce the messages of Pink Ribbon. Pink ambience will be created.

Awareness messages will be displayed on digital screens. “It is a humble contribution from the PCB in raising awareness against cancer as it is our collective responsibility to help the cause as much as possible,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

Omer Aftab, CEO, Pink Ribbon, paid gratitude to PCB and appreciated its support to Pink Ribbon in its effort to save lives. He said, “With the support of organisations like PCB, we will reduce the female mortality rate by creating awareness. We hope that media and fans would play their role too in spreading awareness regarding this fatal ailment."