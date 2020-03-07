Pakistan Bloom 2020: ‘Floral artists of Pakistan’ event starts tomorrow

LAHORE: FASP Lahore chapter in collaboration with Lahore Gymkhana, Gardening club, Amateur gardeners’ club, Pakistan horticulture association and Walled City Lahore showcase a floral artists event from March 8 to 10, which will be attended by both national and international artists. The event will comprise a mega gala dinner at a magical night filled with colors set in the historical and mystical Lahore Fort.

On the first day of the event themed “perfume khushboo” the participants will witness the colors of antiquity of the rich Mughal era while they visit destinations including Bagh-e-Jinnah, Masjid Wazir Khan, Mughal Shahi hammams and Dehli Gate. The guests will also be hosted by the Punjab Governor at his official residence followed by tours around the old city Lahore by night bus tours.

“Essence ittar” the second day of the event will have a competition of floral artists and a tableau at Faletti’s hotel to be held on March 9, followed by charity-raising dinner. The day will be open to the general public to witness the artists’ displayed work.

On the third and final day of the event “Fragrance mehak” the participants will visit Craft Market, Tollinton Market, where crafts and food stalls will be set up. A prize distribution ceremony will be held followed by a magical night and gala dinner at the Lahore Fort. Floral display by six floral art clubs from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar can also be seen through the event.