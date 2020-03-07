Expansion of Bibi Pakdaman shrine discussed

LAHORE :The Lahore division commissioner and the capital city police officer (CCPO) jointly visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman and reviewed the proposed expansion project of the shrine.

The DIG Operations, deputy Commissioner and officers of Auqaf Department were also present. The Auqaf Department officers briefed the commissioner and the CCPO on the expansion plan according to the decision of a judicial commission.

Meanwhile, at a meeting held at the Auqaf Department office, the commissioner and the CCPO decided to take the scholars of all schools of thought into confidence. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed suggested that final decision should be taken after taking the elders of the area into loop. He said that the opinion of the architects and experts of C&W Department would also have to be taken into account.