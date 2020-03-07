‘Education vital to women uplift’

LAHORE:Begum Parveen Sarwar has said that promotion of equal basic rights in society without gender discrimination does not aim to hurt the self-respect of women and ego of men, rather the objective is to highlight that giving rights without gender bias is real humanism.

Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, was addressing Inter-Generational Dialogue on “Voice, Choice and Safety” held in connection with the World Women Day 2020 at Punjab University (PU) here Friday.

Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences (FBSS) Dean Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Chairperson Gender Studies Dr Ra’ana Malik, Adviser for EVAW & Governance Punjab Ms Nabila Malick, representatives of NGOs, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the dialogue.

In her address, Parveen Sarwar said education was very important to address the problems faced by women and improve their life standard. “The rural population required more awareness about women rights as compared to urban areas. Women rights are the same rights as given by Islam.” She advised girls to inform their parents before going out of home and prefer moving out in groups to ensure security.

Dr Umbreen Javed said that women drive cars, motorbikes and scooties in Punjab University without any fear. She urged the female students to contribute actively to society after completing their degree programmes.

Other panelists said women rights movement had very long history. In the past, women led movements for education and right to vote and now they were raising their voice for equal rights.