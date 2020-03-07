Governor Sarwar’s wife visits PSCA

LAHORE:Punjab governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters in Qurban Lines here on Friday.

She was briefed about the performance of the organisation. Begum Parveen Sarwar also visited various sections of the authority. She addressed the police communication officers and PSCA woman staff in the operations and monitoring centre and encouraged all the team members of the PSCA. Begum Parveen Sarwar said that PSCA was the best project with reference to security. “I am very happy to see the clear representation of women in Punjab Safe Cities Authority,” Begum Parveen Sarwar said. She also participated in a special programme of PSCA web TV.