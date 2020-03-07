‘Aurat March’ organisers asked to focus on women’s rights

LAHORE:Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) invited the organisers of “Aurat March” for talks on the issues of inheritance rights for women, education rights, domestic violence against women and to eradicate the curse of dowry from society.

The religious scholars underlined that sloganeering against Islamic and Pakistan's values will lead the country towards anarchy and chaos. On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, “Modesty and Honour Day” was observed here Friday. Addressing the Friday congregations, religious scholars stated that elements responsible for hurling filth at ideological and social values of Pakistan could not be well-wisher of the country and people of Pakistan.

They warned that indecent slogans like 'Mera Jism-Meri Marzi' cannot be allowed in Pakistan adding that elements promoting this mindset aimed at making chaos and anarchy in our society. The campaigning on account of 'Mera Jism-Meri Marzi' will result anarchy and confrontation in the country.

They addressed Friday sermons in their respective districts and divisions. They underlined that being Muslim, it is part of our belief and faith that our body belongs to Allah Almighty and our body will operate as per commandments of Allah Almighty and any other claiming will bring wrath of Allah.

They said that Pakistan came into being to ensure implementation of Islamic teachings. Islam is a complete code of life and presents a complete Islamic culture for faithful Muslims in every aspect of life. Campaigning on account of 'Mera Jism-Meri Marzi' is being made to encourage immoral activities in our society and to tarnish our family system.

The entire nation should get united against this nuisance campaigning and promoters of this indecent slogan, they said. Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abubakar Sabri and others addressed the Friday congregations.