Muslims will have to rise against Indian plan in IOK: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE :While demanding an immediate meeting of Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the issue of Kashmir and aggression against Indian Muslims, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the Muslim Ummah would have to rise against India’s planning of making Hindu settlements in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Otherwise, he warned, history will not forgive anyone. While talking to media on his return to Lahore from Britain on Friday, the Punjab governor said Narednra Modi and Indian security forces had become terrorists. He said meetings were held with more than 50 member of the British Parliament. British MPs appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in maintaining peace, he said. India is facing defeat everywhere on diplomatic front, said Muhammad Sarwar.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that despite imposing curfew for the last 215 in occupied Kashmir, Narendra Modi failed to suppress the freedom struggle and now he was planning to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir. It will be sheer injustice if Muslim Ummah still keeps mum over it and history will not forgive anyone, he said. During his trip to Britain, he said, he also visited British Parliament where Kashmir issue and Indian aggression were discussed in detail with British MPs. No doubt, British MP were raising effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and it was called upon India to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions as well as lift curfew in the occupied valley, besides revoking the controversial Indian citizenship law.

To a question, the Punjab governor said that during his UK visit, he had assured the overseas Pakistanis that government would resolve their every problem. He said important meetings were also held with overseas Pakistanis and British investors. Overseas Pakistanis are standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. British business community is also deeming Pakistan as best country for investment. “Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan is getting its real place in the world,” said the Punjab governor.

mental health: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has emphasised the significance of mental health in development of a healthy society. She was speaking at a conference on mental health organised by Psychiatry Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU). FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The minister appreciated and congratulated the organisers for holding an important conference on an issue of great importance. “People suffering mental illnesses require attention and care of their families.