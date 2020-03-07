Amanullah paid tribute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has expressed deep grief over the death of renowned comedian Amanullah Khan.
He remembered his work and paid a great tribute to the artiste. Amanullah Khan started his work with Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali Khan said Amanullah Khan was a trendy comedian, his work will always be remembered.
The stage plays of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra were closed for a day in mourning for the death of Amanullah Khan. Lahore Arts Council will host a programme to pay tribute to Amanullah Khan. He brought great joy to people through his comedy. LAC can never forget his services.
