Police to fill 10,633 vacant posts

LAHORE :CHIEF Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved different steps to improve the law & order in the province.

In this regard, he chaired a meeting at his office here Friday in which decision was made to make recruitment on 10,633 approved vacant posts in the police department. The chief minister also approved recruitment on more than 10,000 new posts in the police department. Approval of purchasing 548 vehicles for patrolling and operational affairs was given as well.

Usman Buzdar said that funds would be provided for the repair of old vehicles; 45 under-construction police station buildings would be completed this year and new buildings of 101 police stations would be constructed as well. State land will be transferred to the police department soon for this purpose. The chief minister added that Rs48.5 billion would be provided in phases to improve the capacity of the police department and to overcome the lack of resources. In the first phase, around Rs5.5 billion will be given to the police. He said that sacrifices rendered by the police for maintaining law & order were praiseworthy and announced that resources would be linked with performance. Latest communication equipment and transport will also be provided to police.

The chief minister directed that foolproof mechanism be devised for merit-based recruitment in police department. The ongoing 45 development schemes of the police department will be completed as soon as possible and Rs6 billion will be provided in phases for ongoing schemes. Similarly, Rs7.75 billion will be spent in phases for new development projects of the police department, he added.