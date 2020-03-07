Man wounded by robbers dies

LAHORE:A man expired in a local hospital on Friday, seven days after he was shot at and wounded by robbers in the Lytton Road area.

Victim Mustafa Rashed, 34, a resident of A/40 Katcha Ferozepur Road,was approached by two bike riders at 9:35pm right outside his house, and they held him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers deprived him of his wallet. Mustafa offered resistance, on which, he was shot at three times by the robbers.

The robbers fled the scene. Upon being informed, police arrived at the scene after 30 minutes. The injured victim was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The victim was unmarried and worked in a private company.

Two brothers of the victim living abroad came to Pakistan to attend his funeral. Police handed over the body to the family on Friday afternoon after autopsy. gangs busted: Lahore police arrested 219 accused belonging to 92 gangs and recovered loot from them in the month of February.

Police arrested 510 illicit arms carriers, 710 drug pushers and 379 gamblers. As many as 118 persons were held from brothels. Police arrested 369 proclaimed offenders and 327 court absconders. As many as 1,335 persons were arrested for violation of the laws on wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air, begging, price control, foreigners, tenants and loudspeaker.