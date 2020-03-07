Gold prices rise Rs1,300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates registered an increase of Rs1,300/tola in the local market on Friday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices rose to Rs95,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price moved up Rs1,115 to Rs81876.
In the international market, bullion rates rose $42 to $1,686/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
